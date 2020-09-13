https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/police-officer-injured-rochester-attempted-disperse-black-lives-matter-rioters-video/

A police officer in Rochester, New York, has been injured while attempting to disperse rioters.

Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer reports that while it is unclear how the officer was injured, rioters had been throwing projectiles.

NEW YORK: officer has been injured in Rochester during an attempt to clear protesters after an unlawful assembly was declared The officer is laying on the ground. It’s unclear how he was injured Projectiles were being thrown at officers and still are. Someone threw a helmet pic.twitter.com/JciWbNp3Fe — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 13, 2020

TRENDING: QAnon Webmaster Doxed – Then Stalked by a Bloomberg Employee While His Site Was Taken Down

Schaffer tweeted a video of the scene and wrote that an “officer has been injured in Rochester during an attempt to clear protesters after an unlawful assembly was declared. The officer is laying on the ground. It’s unclear how he was injured.” He added that, “projectiles were being thrown at officers and still are. Someone threw a helmet.”

“We on the freedom side!” pic.twitter.com/LoNtwFPoKW — A Friendly Dad (@AFriendlyDad) September 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

