Oklahoma state Sen. Stephanie Bice (R) leads Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK) in the race for Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district.

SoonerPoll.com, Oklahoma’s public polling firm, released a poll this week that found that 44.8 percent of Oklahoma likely voters in the district would vote for Bice, whereas 44.2 percent would vote for Horn, and 11 percent remain undecided.

Horn has slightly higher favorable ratings than Bice; 48 percent of likely voters have a favorable view of Bice, while 48.4 percent of voters have a good image of Horn.

Oklahoma’s fifth district represents one of the pivotal swing districts ahead of the 2020 congressional elections and could decide whether Republicans regain the House in November.

President Donald Trump won Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district during the 2016 presidential election by more than six points, but House Democrats managed to flip the district during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to regain a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Oklahoma’s News9 wrote that Bice has a crossover advantage:

Bice is getting 79.5 percent of her own party’s support and only losing 6.3 percent to Horn, but 14.2 percent of Republicans are still undecided. Horn is gaining 76.1 percent of her own party but losing 13 percent to Bice, more than double what Bice is getting. This means that the challenger, Stephanie Bice, has a net 6.7 point crossover advantage.

Bice’s campaign account took this week’s poll as a sign of momentum ahead of the November congressional elections. The campaign wrote:

ICYMI: Recent polls declared that I have the lead in the race for CD-5. I have always been a proven conservative leader in Oklahoma, and I hope you will help me keep this momentum and unseat Kendra Horn in November!

SoonerPoll.com conducted the poll using Oklahoma likely voters in Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district for News9 in Oklahoma City. The survey was conducted between September 2 and 10, polling 318 likely voters using an online panel, cell phones, and landline phones. The poll has a margin of error of 5.49 percent.

