https://disrn.com/news/trump-slams-bidens-work-ethic-while-i-travel-the-country-joe-sleeps-in-his-basement/

Last Updated Sep 13th, 2020 at 10:23 am

President Trump on Saturday night slammed Joe Biden for what he described as a lax campaign effort, saying, “If you’re a reporter covering Sleepy Joe, you have basically gone into retirement!”

Once again, Sleepy Joe told the press they could go home at 9 A.M. Meanwhile, your Favorite President, me, will go to Reno, Nevada tonight, three stops in Las Vegas tomorrow, with California and Arizona on schedule Monday. Don’t worry, we won’t be taking off Tuesday, either!

While I travel the Country, Joe sleeps in his basement, telling the Fake News Media to “get lost”. If you’re a reporter covering Sleepy Joe, you have basically gone into retirement!