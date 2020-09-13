https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-zigzags-across-nevada-meeting-voters-feeble-biden-takes-another-day-off/

Biden’s campaign took ANOTHER day off on Sunday as President Trump zigzagged across Nevada meeting with voters.

Joe Biden attended his granddaughter’s confirmation at a Delaware church on Sunday morning and then called it a day.

President Trump is on a campaign swing out West this weekend, while former vice president Joe Biden attended a church service in Wilmington, Del., but has no public events – the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Joe Biden attends his granddaughter’s confirmation at church in Wilmington, DE on Sunday pic.twitter.com/dUBmfuageL — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2020

TRENDING: Surveillance Video of Ambush Shooting of LA Sheriff Deputies Released (Shooter Looks Like a Child!)

Biden’s campaign also started Saturday morning off by “calling a lid” and shutting down for the day.

Election day is less than two months away and Biden took off the entire weekend!

A campaign advisor defended Biden’s schedule and said he is campaigning ‘safely.’

Meanwhile President Trump arrived to Nevada this weekend to a massive boat parade on Lake Mead.

President Trump galvanized his base last night with a massive rally in Minden.

Trump hosted a Latinos for Trump roundtables in Las Vegas and will be holding another rally tonight in Henderson.

Feeble Biden lashed out at President Trump on Saturday for holding rallies in Nevada.

“Nevadans don’t need more bluster from the President, and don’t need his reckless rallies that ignore the realities of COVID-19 and endanger public health,” Biden’s Nevada comms director Kevin Liao said on Saturday.

CNN and other fake news networks are also angered by President Trump’s rally in Henderson tonight.

CNN and other networks will boycott President Trump’s rally in Henderson, Nevada Sunday night according to a report by CNN’s Brian Stelter who claimed concerns about the indoor event and the coronavirus have prompted a decision to only send a pool camera to the rally.

The Coronavirus is being used as a shield to protect Joe Biden while simultaneously being used a sword to attack President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

