On Saturday night two Sheriff’s deputies including a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old were ambushed and shot in their car in Los Angeles.

Video shows a very short man or child stalking the sitting car and then shooting the two deputies several times in the head.

When the deputies were brought to St. Francis Hospital in Los Angeles by ambulance Black Lives Matter activists swarmed the hospital and blocked the entry and screamed, “We hope the bitch dies!”

After the shooting several bystanders who witnessed the ambush filmed themselves laughing and mocking the ambushed deputies.

One man is laughing out loud as the young officer is laying in the street bleeding.

They did nothing to help him.

Here’s the reaction of an eyewitness to the ambush of two Deputies shot in the head in #Compton. The victims are in the background. No one is going to help them. Vote like your life depends on it. #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tE8NH5YZvm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 13, 2020

