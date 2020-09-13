https://www.newsmax.com/politics/insurrectionact-martiallaw-absentee-ballots/2020/09/13/id/986665/

Pardoned Roger Stone is making extraordinary calls for President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act if he loses on Election Day.

“I don’t want to overplay the facts here, but if somebody would study the president’s authority in the Insurrection Act and his ability to impose Martial Law if there’s widespread [fraud], if he will have the ability to arrest [Facebook founder Mark] Zuckerberg, to arrest [Apple CEO] Tim Cook, to arrest the Clintons, to arrest anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity,” Stone, political trickster, told Alex Jones’ “InfoWars” on Thursday.

“I do not advocate preventive detention, but people who commit crimes and think they can continue to get away with it, because we have a two-tiered justice, are just wrong.”

Stone pointed to mass mail ballot fraud and said the Republicans leaders in the states “are not prepared for this election legally.”

“There’s going to be widespread, obvious, blatant, flagrant illegality,” Stone continued. “The authority exists to stop that. It will have to be used, if necessary.

“I’m not jumping the gun, but I will just tell you: The votes from Nevada should not be counted. They are already flooded with illegals. If Harry Reid is involved, take Harry Reid into custody and charge him.”

Harry Reid was the Democrat Senate majority leader during the Obama administration and is now retired in Nevada.

“This is not complicated and it is 100% legal,” Stone concluded.

“Force will have to be met with force. That’s the way this is going to have to work. It’s really unfortunate. I’m not an advocate of that. I’d like to have an honest election in which the real winner takes office. The real winner will not be Joe Biden. There is too much voter fraud already going on in Florida and Nevada.”

