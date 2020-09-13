https://justthenews.com/government/local/saggy-pants-legal-again-florida-city-after-13-year-ban?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A southern Florida city appears set to overturned a ban on “saggy pants,” bottoms that are down far enough to see someone’s underwear.

The ban was put into place 13 years ago, and the Opa-locka City Commission voted 4-1 on Wednesday to repeal the 2007 ordinance and the 2013 legislation, which added women to the matter.

The ordinance carries a maximum fine of $500. However, enforcement data was not released.

The vote was a first reading of the repeal, according to the Miami Herald, meaning another commission vote must take place before the repeal is official.

“I was never in support of it, even as a resident,” Vice Mayor Chris Davis, who sponsored the repeal, told the Miami Herald. “I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young, African American men.”

The city, northwest of Miami, still has signs up advising people of the rule. The sign shows an image with two men with pants below their waists and the words: “No ifs, ands or butts … It’s the city law!”



