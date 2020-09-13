https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/13/says-the-white-guy-joy-villa-and-other-black-conservative-trump-supporters-take-on-racist-blm-protesters-and-wow-watch/
Joy Villa shared footage of her encounter with a bunch of white guys in the BLM movement getting in her face, calling HER a racist, and lecturing her about how she’s oppressed.
You can’t make this level of stupid up.
Watch.
Holy crap these cowards are unhinged. #BLM ATTACKED us, screaming “RACIST” in our faces, shoving our women & children.
I WILL NOT STAND FOR THESE VIOLENT THUGS AND BULLIES! pic.twitter.com/8vDHqxS2iD
— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) September 12, 2020
Holy crap, indeed.
Gotta love it when a White guy lectures Black people about how racist THEY are for being conservatives. You’d think by now they’d figure out THIS is not a winning argument but nope.
And yes, everything is stupid.
St. Paul MN!!!
— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) September 13, 2020
She was in Minnesota which makes it even stupider that White guys were calling HER a racist.
— Todd Cefaratti (@ToddJCefaratti) September 12, 2020
Fair point.
Be strong, fight the good fight. Thank you for showing the truth
— dont matter (@sohony281) September 12, 2020
All they like to do is start trouble.
— TrinaMcdaniel (@TrinaMcdaniel52) September 12, 2020
It’s all about terrorizing people … wouldn’t that make them domestic terrorists?
Asking for a friend.
I am glad people are standing for the USA. You are great and thank you.
— Thomas W Mess (@ThomasWMess1) September 12, 2020
Amen.
***
