https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cruz-SCOTUS-Trump/2020/09/13/id/986683

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Sunday said he wouldn’t accept a nomination from President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court because he’d rather remain “in the political fight.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz called Trump’s inclusion of him on a list of potential nominees for jurist on the nation’s high court was an honor, but that he doesn’t want the job.

“It is deeply honoring. It’s humbling to be included in the list,” he said.

“I’m grateful that the president has that confidence in me, but it’s not the desire of my heart. I want to be in the political fight. I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm principled constitutionalist justices but it’s not where I want to serve. I want to stay fighting right where I am in the U.S. Senate.”

Cruz also said he was “very concerned about this election,” calling the stakes “enormously high.”

“I think it is exceptionally volatile and I think it depends on what happens over the next two months,” he said.

“I think if we see people starting to go back to work, I think if we see a renewed sense of hope and optimism, we could have a phenomenally good election and see the president re-elected by an even bigger margin than last time.

“We could see Republicans growing our majority in the Senate, we could even see Republicans re-taking the House of Representatives and I’m fighting hard for all of those to happen,” he said.

But he warned, “if in the next two months, we see more people losing their jobs, more shutdowns, we see COVID[-19] numbers going up, if people are depressed and demoralized, if they are giving up hope, we could see a terrible election.”

“We could see an absolute blood bath where [Joe] Biden wins the presidency, and we wake up and [Sen.] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] is the majority leader, and Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] is the Speaker of the House,” he said.

“The stakes right now are enormously high,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

