Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are fighting for their lives after they were ambushed “without warning or provocation” while sitting in their patrol vehicle on Saturday.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Office, the highly disturbing incident happened in Compton Saturday evening.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available,” the agency announced.

“One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large,” the agency added.

Surveillance footage of the brutal attack shows a lone gunman walk up to the passenger side window of the patrol vehicle and begin firing “with warning or provocation,” according to the LA County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman then runs away after firing multiple shots into the stationary vehicle.

(Content Warning: The following video contains graphic material):

More from Fox News:

Both deputies were sworn in just over a year ago and the female deputy is the mother of a 6-year-old boy, officials said in a 10 p.m. news conference. Both of their families were rallying around them at the hospital. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said while authorities don’t have a detailed suspect description, one of the deputies described the shooter as a “dark-skinned male.” Villanueva said the shooting shows the dangers officers face in the streets and how situations can change in “the blink of an eye.”

“That was a cowardly act,” Villanueva said, KABC-TV reported. “The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train.”

He added, “To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. There’s no pretty way to say it.”

Fortunately, the officers were out of surgery just hours after the attack, Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump also responded to the brazen act of violence.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” the president said.

