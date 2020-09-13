https://www.theepochtimes.com/shooting-near-rutgers-university-kills-at-least-2-injures-6-others-officials_3498004.html

At least two people were killed and six were injured near Rutgers University in New Jersey at a party, authorities said.

The Rutgers University Police Department said the shooting occurred off-campus in New Brunswick when at least one suspect opened fire on Delafield Street at around 1:30 a.m. local time.

“Those injured were transported to an area hospital and injuries are reported to be serious,” Kenneth Cop, the Rutgers police chief, said in a written statement. “Information as to the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.”

Two men were killed and six were injured in the incident, which occurred at a party, confirmed Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department to Tap Into New Brunswick, a local news website. They were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A police investigation said that despite the shooting occurring near Rutgers University, the incident had no connection to the school or its students, the website reported.

An investigation is underway, officials added. Authorities asked local people to stay away from the area as police investigate.

A motive for the shooting is not clear.

New Brunswick is a city of about 55,000 in Middlesex County in the New York City metropolitan area. A report from 2015 found that the city is the 25th most dangerous in New Jersey.

Anyone with information can call Detective Erika DiMarcello of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office (732) 745-3848.

