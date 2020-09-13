https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/sick-oprah-winfreys-book-month-compares-us-indias-caste-system-nazi-germany/

The new TOP entry on the Oprah Book Club is a screed that compares the United States to the heirarchical system in India and Nazi Germany.

Oprah Winfrey, a billionaire, is pushing this filth on the country she hates.

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” examines race in the United States as a social hierarchy, with African Americans confined to the bottom. The book defines racism in the country as an American caste system, comparing it to social hierarchical systems in India and Nazi Germany.

Oprah Winfrey has announced that “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson is not only her latest pick for Oprah’s Book Club, but that it “might be the most important book” she has ever chosen.

“All of humanity needs to read this book,” she told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

Oprah believes this is an important book on how blacks are “confined to the bottom.”

The irony is rich.

At least we ALL know how she really feels about her country today.

Sick.

