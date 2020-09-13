https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/13/sit-your-as-down-richard-grenell-uses-jeremy-diamonds-own-tweet-calling-trump-a-liar-to-annihilate-both-him-and-cnn/

CNN is gonna CNN, but c’mon man.

This is just weak.

Imagine the stories if they actually called Joe Biden out for his ridiculous claims and actions … when he’s not hiding out in a basement, that is.

Look at this.

Trump claims there were “tens of thousands of people on the streets” lining his motorcade route to the rally tonight. That’s a lie. I was in the motorcade. There were onlookers at different points on the 45-minute drive. But not tens of thousands. Not even thousands. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 13, 2020

Do we really think Jeremy would admit if there were tens of thousands? As Richard Grenell said:

You work for the outlet that didn’t report the Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the Kosovo Serbia Agreement on your home page. And you have a former Democrat staffer as a news host who just tried to manipulate a congressional race. Your credibility is gone. https://t.co/6ZsMTH5EO8 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 13, 2020

But tell us how you REALLY feel, Richard.

Is there such a thing as less than zero credibility? If so, CNN has the market cornered.

1. You work for the outlet that didn’t report the Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the Kosovo Serbia Agreement on your home page.

2. You have a former Democrat staffer as a news host who just tried to manipulate a congressional race. Your credibility is gone. pic.twitter.com/RvKQ4aEBBB — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) September 13, 2020

Trump was just nominated for TWO nobel peace prizes… how about you try reporting on that? Those are some easy facts. Too hard? Taste like vinegar? — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 13, 2020

When’s it going to dawn on you that no one outside your little media bubble is listening to you guys anymore? What’s it going to take to get through your thick skulls at CNN that you’re utterly and completely without credibility? Here’s a photo of your Importance & credibility pic.twitter.com/ErBWrOvSO5 — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) September 13, 2020

I bet there was more people on the street for Trump than watch your network — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 13, 2020

Ouch.

We’re going to re-elect President Trump — Lu (@jllgraham) September 13, 2020

CNN is a low-rated joke, mainly designed to torture people stuck in airport terminals. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) September 13, 2020

You work for CNN, that’s all we need to know — Tim(not Zach) ex moderate dem (@20ZachMoore13) September 13, 2020

Where’s your proof media bro? No video? No photo? — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) September 13, 2020

As Richard said, no credibility.

But you knew that.

