https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/12/biden-teleprompter-tv-interview-james-corden/

Vice President Joe Biden appeared to reveal he was using a teleprompter during a TV interview in April, holding a framed photo in front of the camera and that revealed a reflection of what appears to be text from a teleprompter.

The moment came during Biden’s interview with James Corden in late April, with the clip going viral on Twitter on Saturday. The interview proceeds normally until Biden decides to grab a framed photo of himself and his two sons. He holds the large photo in front of the camera, revealing a reflection of a display screen showing both Corden and what appears to be teleprompter text.

That reflection… Joe Biden was using a teleprompter for an interview with James Corden. pic.twitter.com/wqBrhqNVHW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2020

Check out the teleprompter in the reflection. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden. I bet his handlers weren’t too happy with him going off script. He probably got reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/BPK2FGB8cz — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020

The moment came months before Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo refused to answer questions from Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday about whether Biden was using teleprompters to speak with voters or conduct interviews.

“Has Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?” Baier asked during a segment of Fox News’ “Special Report.” (RELATED: Brett Baier Presses Biden Campaign Official On What Biden Would Have Done Differently To Tackle COVID-19)

Ducklo did not answer but instead said the question was “straight from the Trump campaign talking points.”

Baier pressed on, saying, “You haven’t answered. Yes or no?”

“They talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves reelection, deserves four more years. We know that he lied to the American people, we know that he has not shown leadership during this crisis and they are desperate to throw anything they can against the wall to try to distract from that fact,” Ducklo replied.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment on whether Biden used a teleprompter in his interview with Corden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

