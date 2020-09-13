http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UEi-dkN0Srg/

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said Russia was holding leverage over President Donald Trump on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Strzok said, “I think it is clear, I believe at the time in 2016, and I continue to believe that Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians. When I say that, I mean that they hold leverage over him that makes him incapable of placing the national interest and national security ahead of his own.”

He continued, “I worked counterintelligence over 20 years. I recruited spies during that time, and I defended against those people who were being recruited in our government. One of the largest ways that foreign governments gained leverage, certainly in the case of the president, is through financial entanglement. If you look at the Trump financial enterprise, particularly with Russia, with Russian money and those related to organized crime and other elements that those interactions have placed him in a position where Russians have leverage over him and are able to influence his actions.”

