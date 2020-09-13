https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/surveillance-video-ambush-shooting-la-sheriff-deputies-released/

Surveillance video of the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies in Compton Saturday night has been posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The video shows the attacker sneaking up from the passenger side of the deputies’ car and firing. As the shooter runs away the passenger door is opened.

The shooter is very short, not as tall as the roof of the squad car, indicating that this ambush could very well have been done by a child.

The deputies were reported to have been shot multiple times, including in the head, and are “fighting for their lives” in surgery.

#UPDATE: Here is a still of the shooter from the ambush of LASD deputies in Compton tonight. LASD says two of their deputies were shot in the head. @abc7leanne has the full video. pic.twitter.com/bHP3eoz1xa — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) September 13, 2020

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available…Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

UPDATE: “Both deputies are critical but alive by God’s grace”

Both deputies are critical but alive by God’s grace — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) September 13, 2020

