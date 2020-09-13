https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/09/13/team-biden-despite-calling-trump-a-xenophobic-fear-monger-for-the-china-travel-ban-the-if-biden-were-president-administration-wouldve-stopped-the-virus/

Dear America,

Despite the fact that he ripped Trump for instituting a travel ban, held campaign rallies in March and called the president names, Joe Biden would have stopped the coronavirus in its tracks. The “if Joe Biden were president” administration would have never let this happen.

Sincerely,

Team Biden

As for his campaign events … if only he would have had all of the information, things would have been different.

On January 31st, the White House issued a “Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Persons who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus.” On March 12th, Biden issued a tweet decrying a travel ban (from any part of the world).

And he continued his attacks on the president.

According to his advisers, Joe Biden didn’t have enough information to take appropriate action related to the virus in March. But he apparently had enough information to call the president a xenophobic fear monger.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...