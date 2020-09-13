https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-cruz-i-dont-want-to-be-on-supreme-court/
Ted Cruz with Maria Bartiromo this morning
“You know I don’t,” Cruz responded. “It is deeply honoring, it’s humbling to be included in the list. I’m grateful that the president has that confidence in me,” he said, adding that such a position is “not the desire of my heart.”
“I want to be in the political fight. I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm, three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices,” Cruz said. “I want to stay fighting right where I am in the U.S. Senate.”
“In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties –every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans – and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”
Great discussion with Maria Bartiromo this morning… we talked about my new book, One Vote Away, which is out next month (and available here: https://t.co/PfCPHwt0e3) and more.
Check it out! pic.twitter.com/TMO5bVI0ff
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 13, 2020