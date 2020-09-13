https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-cruz-i-dont-want-to-be-on-supreme-court/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Ted Cruz with Maria Bartiromo this morning

2200+ comments on youtube…

“You know I don’t,” Cruz responded. “It is deeply honoring, it’s humbling to be included in the list. I’m grateful that the president has that confidence in me,” he said, adding that such a position is “not the desire of my heart.”

“I want to be in the political fight. I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm, three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices,” Cruz said. “I want to stay fighting right where I am in the U.S. Senate.”

“In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties –every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans – and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”