https://noqreport.com/2020/09/13/the-real-peace-prize-president/

Peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Peace between Israel and Bahrain. Peace between Serbia and Kosovo. And that was all in the last month. Nancy Pelosi may think these latest diplomatic breakthroughs deserve mockery, but then again, like Obama, she thought empowering Iran at Israel’s expense was the path to Middle East peace.

Maybe the ruthless real estate developer from Queens has sharper instincts for creating deals between former enemies than the refined experts among the Foggy Bottom crowd are willing to acknowledge. Just a thought. I mean, if you prefer dumping a couple billion dollars in unmarked bills on Iran’s doorstep in the dead of night and setting that theocratic dictatorship on a glide path toward becoming a nuclear superpower in control of the Middle East, then definitely go with the community organizing commander in chief. “Death to America,” after all, sounds exactly the same when chanted by either the Ayatollah’s executioners in Iran or Antifa’s arsonists in Oakland and Minneapolis. But if you’re looking to achieve real peace between bitter foes, then at some point, you throw out the laughably ineffective diplomatic playbook and bring in a real “ringer.” And that’s just what America did in 2016.

Wake up, Washington! This is what winning looks like! It must all be pretty confusing for an establishment class that prefers talking about solutions but never actually achieving any and bending so far backwards for our geopolitical enemies that our normal M.O. is to pay them for the pleasure of kicking ourselves in the ass. “Peace through strength” is more than a slogan; it’s good policy. It’s just that the Obama administration foolishly believed fake American strength would somehow secure real and enduring peace.

Remember how Iran ran roughshod over Obama, routinely threatening our naval vessels while the American president begged for a nuclear deal that would justify his Nobel Prize? I know the press corps found it enchanting that both John Kerry and Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif could sip tea like gentlemen while Iran was busy taking American sailors hostage, smuggling heroine into the United States, and threatening Israel’s genocide, but sometimes you throw etiquette out the window, smash the china on the ground, toss the table upside down, and set new terms for negotiation.

Obama was determined to lead from behind, and bad actors around the world were happy to exploit his weakness. Out of naiveté, ideological sympathy, and spinelessness, he managed to hand Russia power in Syria and a foothold in the Middle East for the first time since the end of the Cold War, open up a Shiite Crescent for the Iranians to exert control from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea, and reconcile with Cuba’s murderous communists in our own backyard. If bowing down to Putin, Khamenei, and Castro seemed downright brilliant, then Obama was your guy. The problem is Obama was also Russia’s guy, Iran’s guy, and Cuba’s guy, too.

How strange and refreshing it is to know that President Trump is just America’s guy! How satisfying it is to have an American president who doesn’t feel the need to beg Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah to stop killing our friends. When terrorists kill our friends these days, they end up dead.

Americans have watched “experts” at the U.N. and the U.S. State Department justify Islamic terrorism against Israel as a negotiating tactic for border disputes that have been raging since 1948. President Trump looked at a hundred years of failure in securing the peace between Israel and her neighbors and decided the insiders were playing a game that couldn’t be won. So he changed the game.

Some problems must be made bigger before they can be fixed. He stopped pretending that the conflict was between Jews and Muslims in the West Bank and started focusing on the real Arab power brokers holding up a deal for peace. And he stopped trying to create one deal that would appeal to every country with an opinion and instead concentrated on bilateral deals that pinpointed the particular interests of each party in the region. There’s no point in insisting on one splashy deal with all the bells and whistles in the world if the negotiation takes decades to complete. Sometimes, a hundred little deals can get you past the finish line to peace.

This is what it’s like to have an American president actually interested in the art of the deal. It turns out that breakthroughs once thought impossible are actually quite possible. But not if your negotiation team consists of a bunch of Peace Corps veterans with masters in international diplomacy and your chief weapon is to unpack James Taylor when the going gets tough. No, if you’re sitting across the table from sharks, you better have razor-sharp teeth, too. It’s amazing that it took so long for a real businessman to come along, shake his head at the State Department, and say, “That’s not how you get to ‘yes.’”

Three peace deals in a matter of weeks are just the beginning. One trade deal at a time, one defense deal at a time, one peace deal at a time, the Trump Era will one day be remembered as the period during which America’s foreign policy re-structured the world. And peace is the prize.

No wonder China says it strongly prefers a Biden presidency because President Trump is too unpredictable at the negotiating table. In the past, China simply paid off America’s liberal political elites before robbing her blind. Now they’ve got an American adversary who not only can’t be bought off but who actually enjoys the fight. During the Obama-Biden years, China faced a poodle; with President Trump, they must fend off a tiger. And just as these most recent peace deal triumphs prove, tigers get results.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

