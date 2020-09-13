https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/transgender-satanist-whose-slogan-f-police-wins-gop-primary-county-new-hampshire-county-sheriff/

Aria DiMezzo, a transgender, ‘Satanic anarchist’ has won the GOP nomination for sheriff in Cheshire County New Hampshire.

Incredibly, Republican voters where she was elected paid so little attention to the unopposed candidate that they voted for her in spite of her “F*** the police!” slogan—a slogan that sounds more like something you’d hear at a Joe Biden – Kamala Harris rally.

Daily Mail reports – ‘I can’t imagine they’re happy about this,’ Aria DiMezzo told Inside Sources when asked about the reaction from Republicans.

She won despite the fact that she received no support from the county or state GOP.

DiMezzo will have an even more formidable task as she will face off against a four-term incumbent, the Democrat Eli Rivera.

The head of the Cheshire County Republican Party, Marylin Huston, misgendered DiMezzo by referring to her as ‘he’ when she offered congratulations.

‘He did very well with the primary and that was wonderful,’ Huston said.

DiMezzo is a member of a group of Libertarian activists known as the Free Keene group.

Law Officer– In a Friday blog post, DiMezzo declares opposition to a system that allowed thousands of people to walk into a voting booth and vote “despite knowing absolutely nothing about the person they were nominating to the most powerful law enforcement position in the county.”

DiMezzo wrote: There are rumors that I do not intend to campaign against Eli Rivera. These rumors are not true, and I will be campaigning to win in November.

Hate mail is really coming in now, although most of it is just passive-aggressive nonsense that says what it means to say without explicitly saying it. C’est la vie.

As of late, I’ve been called a “wolf in sheepskin.” First of all, it’s worth pointing out that a libertarian anarchist who runs as a Republican isn’t a wolf in sheepskin; they’re a sheep in wolfskin. The Republicans and Democrats are the parties of hostility, aggression, taxation, military-style policing, unconstitutional mandates, states of emergencies, unending war, and murdering children around the globe. As of yet, no elected libertarian anarchist has done any of those things.

So you’re mad. I get it. I promise you: I get it. You feel betrayed. You may even be wondering how the party that you so believed in could do something like this. But, odds are, you’re blaming me. Most people are probably angry at me, and blaming me for all this. That’s silly. I was always upfront about who I am. The good man in Rindge who looked into me found out everything he needed to know with a simple Google search. There it was, plain as day:

Anarchist. Shemale. Tranny. Libertarian. “Fuck the police.” Free Talk Live. Bitcoin. Reformed Satanic Church. Black Lives Matter.

It’s all there. None of it is a secret. I couldn’t possibly have been more upfront about who I am, or my position on things. Did none of you pay attention to the election two years ago, when I criticized Eli Rivera for not going far enough with his sanctuary policy? Did none of you remember the six foot tall tranny who ran for sheriff and then city council?

You could have easily looked at a sample ballot prior to the election, and you could have simply looked up the candidates in a search engine. By doing so, you, like the good citizen in Rindge, would probably have been appalled, and probably wouldn’t have voted for me. I wouldn’t have begrudged you for that. I was, after all, rather upfront about it. I went into it expecting that I would lose the primary to a write-in candidate, because I didn’t think that so many voters were just… completely and totally oblivious about who they are voting for.

Because the fact is that you didn’t bother. You trusted the system. You trusted the establishment. You trusted the party. You felt safe. You were sure that there must be some mechanisms in place to prevent from occurring exactly what just occurred. Your anger is misplaced if you direct it at me. Please listen. Your anger is with the system that has lied to you. Your anger is with the system that convinced you to believe in it, trust in it, and have faith in it, when it is completely and utterly broken.

More than 4,000 people went into the voting booth on September 8 this week, and they all filled in the circle by my name despite knowing absolutely nothing about the person they were nominating to the most powerful law enforcement position in the county. That’s a level of recklessness of which any decent human being should be ashamed.

And I’m not the only one. A friend of mine–who I won’t name because I haven’t asked his permission to, even though I doubt he would care–had a similar result. He did absolutely no campaigning. I am his friend, and I was only barely aware that he was running. Yet this person who did no campaigning, has no political connections, and, to my knowledge, has never been to a single Republican meeting, and didn’t just win his race–he placed first in his race, where there were several other options. Maybe 20 Republican voters in all of Cheshire County knew who this guy was. Yet he won–and he won by taking first place in his race.

Really, whose fault is all this? You don’t know anything about the people you’re voting for. You’re just blindly voting for them because you trust in the party, you trust in the system. Well, the party is broken, and the system is broken. It’s all broken.

The newly elected GOP candidate for sheriff has a point…

