Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh defending tonight indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada, telling reporters “If you can join tens of thous. of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States”:

He has a point:

And maybe if journos and health experts didn’t cheer on protests we wouldn’t be in this pickle?

As for the rally, there will be temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer:

And it looks like it will be quite the crowd:

Dems, however, are cheering for deaths:

To be continued. . .

