President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE blasted The Drudge Report’s Matt Drudge Matthew (Matt) Nathan DrudgeTrump knocks Drudge: He didn’t back me in 2016 and ‘doesn’t support me now’ Tucker Carlson: ‘Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left’ Clinton asked if she’d be Bloomberg’s vice president: ‘Oh no’ MORE Sunday, saying the right-leaning news aggregator was “no longer ‘hot.’”

“Such an honor! Drudge is down 40% plus since he became Fake News. Most importantly, he’s bleeding profusely, and is no longer ‘hot’. But others are! Lost ALL Trumpers,” Trump tweeted, linking to a post about Drudge’s traffic on the pro-Trump blog True Pundit.

Such an honor! Drudge is down 40% plus since he became Fake News. Most importantly, he’s bleeding profusely, and is no longer “hot”. But others are! Lost ALL Trumpers. https://t.co/LdsYWKmgdL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Although Drudge has long been considered part of the conservative media ecosystem, Trump and several allies have turned on the site in recent months.

Earlier in September, Trump blasted Drudge as biased against him on Twitter after the website led with Trump’s denial that he had been hospitalized with a series of “mini-strokes.”

“Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fake News report on Mini-Strokes is incorrect. Possibly thinking about himself, or the other party’s ‘candidate,'” Trump wrote on Sept. 1.

In late July, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonTucker Carlson: Climate change is ‘systemic racism in the sky’ Tucker Carlson accuses Lindsey Graham of convincing Trump to talk to Woodward San Francisco hair salon owner ‘afraid to go back’ after Pelosi controversy, closes permanently MORE, whose show the president is known to watch closely, claimed Drudge was “now firmly a man of the progressive left.” In April, Trump tweeted that Drudge was “a really nice guy” but that he “gave up on Drudge … long ago.”

