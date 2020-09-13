http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PX3yAyT2z2E/

During a Saturday night campaign speech in Reno, Nevada, President Trump observed that Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats are fighting against God, guns, and oil.

Trump pointed out that Biden made clear during Democrat debates that “he wants to ban fracking.” But he flip-flopped on fracking August 31, 2020, telling an audience in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that he will not ban fracking after all.

Fox Business quoted Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who suggesting Biden’s sudden change on fracking was a political move at its core. Roy said, “Why would Biden backpedal on his promises in Pittsburgh? The clearest answer is that hundreds of thousands of families in Pennsylvania depend on the oil and gas industry directly or indirectly to make a living.”

He also noted that Biden has made clear that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke will head up gun policy in a Biden administration.

On March 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden introducing O’Rourke during a Dallas, Texas, campaign stop, and describing O’Rourke as “the one who leads” Biden’s gun control efforts.

Trump looked out at the crowd in Reno and made clear that Biden and his fellow Democrats are “fighting God, fighting guns, they’re fighting oil.”

