President Donald Trump said that in his view, election polls that were published by the media ahead of the 2016 election were “suppression polls.”

“You know, in my opinion, the polls, they’re suppression polls,” Trump said during a “Great American Comeback” event on Saturday in Minden, Nevada. “They’re meant to make people discouraged. Even me, I’m supposed to be discouraged.”

“Fortunately, four years ago, we weren’t discouraged, because if we were to believe the polls, nobody would have voted. The concept is, really make people feel so that on Election [Day], they go … ‘Let’s go out to dinner, then we’ll come home. Let’s not bother voting.’”

“But my people don’t get suppressed. My people go out and vote. There’s no suppression. Phony polls,” he told his supporters.

According to a poll published by the New York Times on Saturday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is currently ahead in approval ratings in the state by 4 percentage points. Nevada is being closely watched in 2020 as Trump only narrowly lost the Silver State to Hilary Clinton in 2016.

The president spoke for more than an hour to thousands of supporters gathered at Minden airport, contrasting his “Keep America Great” policies to that of his opponent, Biden.

“Joe Biden spent the last 47 years selling out American, offshoring your jobs, throwing open your borders, depleting our military, and sacrificing your children’s future in China,” Trump claimed. “I’ve spent the last four years, bringing our jobs back to American, securing our borders, rebuilding our military, and standing up to China like never before.”

“Nobody has ever stood up to China like we have stood up to China, and you haven’t seen the last of it,” he said.

Trump gave the example of his support to American farmers as an example of his strong actions to rebalance trade with China.

“Nobody’s done to China what I did. Look, tens of billions of dollars of tariffs we took in. I gave $28 billion to farmers, they’re are doing very well,” he said.

The president also said that the 2020 election “is a more important election than four years ago.”

“I’ll tell you,” he explained, “because at no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties or two visions, two philosophies, two agendas, for the future.

“If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden wins, the mob wins,” he said.

Trump is scheduled on Sunday to visit Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas at 10 a.m. for a roundtable with “Latinos for Trump,” and continue on to Henderson for an “Great American Comeback” speech around 7 p.m. at Xtreme Manufacturing.

The Henderson event will have limited access due to COVID-19 restrictions.

