Supporters of President Donald Trump shouted, “All lives Matter!” during a campaign rally on Sunday in Nevada.

During the rally, President Trump was briefly interrupted by a protester, who was quickly drowned out by chants of “U.S.A.!”

“Get him out of here, would you?” Trump asked.

The crowd replied by chanting, “All lives matter!” as the president looked on.

He did not acknowledge the chant, which soon returned to “U.S.A.” before he continued speaking.

