Two men were busted in Oregon for looting homes in an area evacuated during raging wildfires, authorities said.

Anthony Travis Bodda, 21, and Alexander Justin Jones, 36, were arrested Thursday following a high-speed chase through the fire-ravaged Beachie Creek region of Santiam Canyon, Oregon Live reported.

Authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 10:15 a.m. in Detroit, one of the towns under evacuation orders.

When officers encountered the van, the suspects took off through a golf course in an attempt to evade them, the outlet reported.

Deputies were able to track them down using K9s and discovered several items they believe were stolen in the van, the outlet reported.

Both were taken to the Marion County jail on charges that include burglary, attempted theft, reckless driving, the outlet reported.

“I am disappointed that while in a state of emergency these people would victimize members of our community,” Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast said.

“The women and men of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are committed to holding people accountable if they chose to victimize residents from our evacuated areas.”

