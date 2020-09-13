https://www.dailywire.com/news/two-sheriffs-deputies-shot-in-los-angeles-in-ambush

Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were shot Saturday as they sat in their patrol vehicle near a metro station in Compton, California, the department said Saturday evening.

The deputies, one male and one female, were both shot “multiple times” and are currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery, according to the department.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available,” said the department Saturday evening.

Half an hour later, the department provided an update: “Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

According to Fox News Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin, the sheriff’s department said that the two deputies were at the Compton PAX station, a local metro station, and were both shot in the head in what one official described to him as a “straight ambush.”

Melugin later said he obtained surveillance video of the shooting, saying: “I have just been sent surveillance video of the shooting and can confirm it is 100% an ambush. Man slowly creeps up to the vehicle like he’s stalking it, fires shots through the window, then flees the scene. I will not post any of the video until given approval to do so.”

Melugin later added: “I will not be showing any of the video unless LASD approves as it is quite upsetting. Just know it was a COMPLETE ambush.”

***Correction it’s Transit Services Bureau not Transit Security Bureau, my apologies *** — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

I am hearing conflicting info on the status of both deputies so I will refrain from any talk of their conditions until I get more concrete info. I will not be showing any of the video unless LASD approves as it is quite upsetting. Just know it was a COMPLETE ambush. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

The department released edited video of the incident around 9pm local time. According to Melugin: “Before the video starts, the suspect creeps up to vehicle. After it stops, deputy falls out and stumbles.” The edited video can be viewed below:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

