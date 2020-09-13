https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/unhinged-npr-hack-reporter-josie-huang-flattened-pavement-cuffed-arrested-rushed-police-outside-hospital-blocked-blm-mob/

The American public is paying this unhinged woman’s salary.

NPR’s Josie Huang flattened on pavement and arrested outside of St. Francis hospital in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

On Saturday night two Sheriff’s deputies including a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old were ambushed and shot in their car in Los Angeles.

Video shows a very short man or child stalking the sitting car and then shooting the two deputies several times in the head.

When the deputies were brought to St. Francis Hospital in Los Angeles by ambulance Black Lives Matter activistsswarmed the hospital and blocked the entry and screamed, “We hope the bitch dies!”

Local ABC News then captured police arresting a NPR reporter Josie Huang who was laying on the ground.

TRENDING: Surveillance Video of Ambush Shooting of LA Sheriff Deputies Released (Shooter Looks Like a Child!)

ABC7 showing video of radio reporter being taken down to the pavement by officers, handcuffed and led to a patrol car outside of hospital where two #LA County deputies shot in ambush are being treated @LASDHQ #crime #SoCal pic.twitter.com/rTg1UdeDKA — Scott Schwebke (@TheChalkOutline) September 13, 2020

Bill McCarren, the National Press Club Executive Director, then lashed out at LAPD after NPR reporter Josie Huang was cuffed and arrested.

We @PressClubDC would like an explanation why @josie_huang a well known reporter in LA received this treatment while covering a story last night. We understand she was released from County jail but why was she arrested and taken there at all? NPR reporter! come on LAPD. https://t.co/SUoluALqBF — Bill McCarren (@mccarrennews) September 13, 2020

The LA County Sheriffs explained the arrest of the NPR reporter– She’s NOT the victim!

(2/3) During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest… — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

(3/3) The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

According to police Josie Huang “ran towards the deputies and ignored repeated commands to stand back.”

How outrageous!

She was hanging with BLM outside the hospital and then stormed the police!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

