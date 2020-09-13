http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5p7qiDNdZZM/

Conservative citizen journalist Megan Barth was allegedly attacked while filming Saturday night’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in Georgetown.

Barth tweeted a video of the alleged attack and said, “Watch how ‘peaceful’ BLM protestors coordinate, surround and then attack me-simply because I am filming their police-escorted parade in the middle of Georgetown.”

She alleged that one of the protesters grabbed her phone, then “an owner of a nearby restaurant came to [her] aid.”

Barth spoke to Breitbart News about the incident and said, “The kid on the bike asked me to stop filming. When I wouldn’t stop filming, the tall black guy in the white shirt started flagging others to surround me. The black guy in the red, white, and blue grabbed my phone, and as I tried to get it back, other agitators pulled at my clothes. One grabbed me by the neck, and I ended up on the ground. That is when the cops showed up and dispersed them. I asked the cops to charge the girl (who grabbed me by my neck) with assault, and they did not charge her or detain her.”

She said the police “would only write up a police report for a ‘stolen phone,’ and they indicated they knew of or knew the guy who took my phone.”

Watch how “peaceful” #BLM protestors coordinate, surround and then attack me-simply because I am filming their police-escorted parade in the middle of Georgetown. I was physically assaulted and one of them snatched my phone. An owner of a nearby restaurant came fo my aid. pic.twitter.com/W6wPooJvKU — Megan Barth (@ReaganBabe) September 13, 2020

Barth also told Breitbart News, “These are well-trained agitators who use and give hand signals and use coordinated and disciplined tactics with a command-and-control-style operation to wage attacks and apply aggressive intimidation. This could have happened to anyone who wanted to record their ‘parade.’”

