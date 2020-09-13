https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/videos-black-lives-matter-mob-swarms-hospital-two-ambushed-officers-treated-threaten-police-scene-saying-next/

A Black Lives Matter mob swarmed the hospital where two deputies were taken for treatment after being ambushed and shot.

They blocked doorways, threatened officers at the scene and attempted to force their way inside.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies, a man and a woman, are in surgery “fighting for their lives” after each was shot in the head during an ambush attack by lone gunman at a Metro station in Compton Saturday night.

This is BLM and what they stand for pic.twitter.com/Mup2e69RYn — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

TRENDING: Surveillance Video of Ambush Shooting of LA Sheriff Deputies Released (Shooter Looks Like a Child!)

The “activists,” who have widespread support from Democrat politicians and nearly every major corporation, did chants wishing death upon the officers after they arrived at the hospital.

Approximately a dozen of them were at the scene, celebrating the shooting and threatening officers and their families.

Two police officers were ambushed and shot. Far left wing protesters went to the hospital where the officers were to receive treatment. These are the people #KamalaHarris is helping bail out of jail after they burn cities down. pic.twitter.com/QyHdllJhwx — #FightBack (@CommiesLmao) September 13, 2020 They wished death on the officers and blocked an entranceway. https://t.co/PrfKraSiRc — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 13, 2020

They also threatened officers at the scene, saying “you’re next.”

EVIL: Black Lives Matter protesters threaten Law Enforcement Officers and voice “you’re next” outside of the hospital where 2 Sheriff Deputies were shot. #BLM pic.twitter.com/CLY00BzE6l — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 13, 2020

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the LASD tweeted.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

NOW: Black Lives Matter protesters yell “I hope they die” outside the hospital where 2 Los Angeles Sheriff Deputies were shot. #BLM pic.twitter.com/c9b3b3pFyz — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 13, 2020

The movement has been described repeatedly as “mostly peaceful” by politicians and mainstream media.

93% peaceful BLM at St. Francis Hospital telling police they will die one by one. #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/230auQEc2T — Simulation Warlord (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available…” the LASD tweeted following the attack on the officers. “Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

#breaking #update

Here is video of ambush on two #LASD deputies.

Both in critical condition after being shot in the head.

It is grainy video.

We have stopped it prior to suspect opening fire.

Still no description of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/Gt7MFa6bGC — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) September 13, 2020

The Nationalist Review posted photos of two of the men who were at the hospital threatening police:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

