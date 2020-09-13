https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/videos-black-lives-matter-mob-swarms-hospital-two-ambushed-officers-treated-threaten-police-scene-saying-next/

A Black Lives Matter mob swarmed the hospital where two deputies were taken for treatment after being ambushed and shot.

They blocked doorways, threatened officers at the scene and attempted to force their way inside.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies, a man and a woman, are in surgery “fighting for their lives” after each was shot in the head during an ambush attack by lone gunman at a Metro station in Compton Saturday night.

The “activists,” who have widespread support from Democrat politicians and nearly every major corporation, did chants wishing death upon the officers after they arrived at the hospital.

Approximately a dozen of them were at the scene, celebrating the shooting and threatening officers and their families.

They also threatened officers at the scene, saying “you’re next.”

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the LASD tweeted.

The movement has been described repeatedly as “mostly peaceful” by politicians and mainstream media.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available…” the LASD tweeted following the attack on the officers. “Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

The Nationalist Review posted photos of two of the men who were at the hospital threatening police:

