https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/virginia-dem-accused-by-two-women-of-sexual-assault-will-run-for-governor/
Virginia Dem Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax announced he will run for governor:
Justin Fairfax announces run for governor in Virginia https://t.co/B3hxaLt9nO pic.twitter.com/ghZyNHhmnC
— The Hill (@thehill) September 14, 2020
Yes, THIS Justin Fairfax:
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has formally kicked off his campaign for governor, a year after he faced two allegations of sexual assault. https://t.co/QqYv1TzmGN
— NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) September 13, 2020
The announcement, however, was kind of a bust:
23 people so far including media for the Fairfax announcement. pic.twitter.com/SVV8Dpg5Fv
— Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) September 12, 2020
Maybe Virginia Dems will come to their senses and nominate a different candidate for the 2021 election?
For outsiders… if you’re confused… Justin Fairfax is on the *wrong* Democrat team here in Virginia.
It’s a big reason Gov Coonman didn’t have to step down.
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 12, 2020
***