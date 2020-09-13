https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/virginia-dem-accused-by-two-women-of-sexual-assault-will-run-for-governor/

Virginia Dem Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax announced he will run for governor:

Yes, THIS Justin Fairfax:

The announcement, however, was kind of a bust:

Maybe Virginia Dems will come to their senses and nominate a different candidate for the 2021 election?

***

