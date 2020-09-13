https://www.theblaze.com/news/virologist-who-fled-china-says-beijing-is-lying-about-covid-and-she-has-the-evidence-to-prove-it

A Chinese virologist who escaped to the United States earlier this year claims the coronavirus is man-made — and she says she has the evidence to prove it.

What are the details?

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who was formerly based in Hong Kong, explained on British talk show “Loose Women” last Friday that she was one of the first Chinese scientists to conduct research on the novel virus. She claimed the Chinese government, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, is lying to the world about the origins of COVID-19.

Officially, the Chinese government claims the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan. But Yan called the claim a “smokescreen” — and said the virus actually came from the infamous Wuhan bio lab.

“It comes from the lab— the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China’s government,” Yan said.

Yan, who holds both an MD and a PhD, said she obtained her intelligence about the virus from the Chinese CDC and local doctors on the ground in China.

In fact, Yan told “Loose Women” that she will soon publish “all the scientific evidence” she has to prove communist China’s responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The genome sequence is like our human finger print,” Yan said of the evidence. “So, based on this you can identify these things. I use the evidence … to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the only ones who made it.”

“Everyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, you can read it, and you can check and identify and verify by yourself,” she continued. “This is the critical thing for us to know the origin of the virus. If not, we cannot overcome it — it will be life-threatening for everyone alive.”

[embedded content]

Virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan Claims Coronavirus Lab ‘Cover-Up’ Made Her Flee China | Loose Women



www.youtube.com



What is the background?



Yan told Fox News earlier this year that she fled to the United States in April because she was silenced by her supervisors at the Hong Kong School of Public Health. Yan said she wants to “deliver the message of the truth of COVID.”

Specifically, Yan said she tried to warn about human-to-human transmission, which the Chinese government initially denied, but was ignored by her supervisors.

Yan told Fox News that on Jan. 16 her supervisor warned her to “keep silent, and be careful.”

“As he warned me before, ‘Don’t touch the red line,'” Yan explained. “We will get in trouble and we’ll be disappeared.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

