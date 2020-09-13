https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/voter-registration-trends-pennsylvania-good-sign-president-trump/

Trump stunned the political world by winning Pennsylvania in the 2016 election.

The state has been a longtime lock for Democrats and they desperately want to win the state back in 2020.

Polling trends in Pennsylvania are not looking good for Democrats, however. Things are shaping up well there for Trump, and if he carries the state again, he is likely to win reelection.

Townhall reports:

‘Soft Trump Voters’ Are Coming Home in PA, Which Does Not Bode Well For Democrats My family used to live in Pennsylvania. Bucks County, one of the key counties to winning the state. Just look to any Republican who won statewide, Donald Trump, Tom Corbett, Pat Toomey—they all either won or did well enough in Bucks County. This year, it could be different. For starters, the rural counties in the “T” region of the state should be sky-high again for Trump. You all know how Pennsylvania is described for national elections; Philly, Pittsburgh, and Alabama in between. The old way for the GOP to win the state might not be the game plan this cycle. The numbers on new voter registrations could partially be why Biden had to come out of the basement and make a pit stop there… The Pennsylvania Capital-Star had a fair analysis of the fall GOP voter registration surge, though they noted some red flags for the Biden camp. First, the college voter windfall expected in some counties cannot be guaranteed with COVID. Second, it looks like Biden won’t be able to flip Luzerne County, yet the publication zeroed-in on Lackawanna County. “If the Democratic nominee can’t bounce back in a big way in this region, victory will be exceedingly difficult.”

The graphic is this tweet is what should really scare Democrats. Take a close look at the numbers.

It’s all about the change in voter registrations.

If Trump holds Pennsylvania in November, he is likely to win. This should terrify Democrats. https://t.co/zvFRGVOlQ2 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 12, 2020

Democrats have not taken any steps to win back these voters.

It could cost them big time in November.

