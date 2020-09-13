https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-blm-mob-forms-in-lancaster-pa-after-police-shooting/

Awwww… come on now. Y’all know that the cop could have warned the perp first. Or at least, he could have shot the knife out of his hand, or shot him in the leg, or somethin’. In fact, the alledged “knife” was probably photo-shopped into the film, and dropped by the officer after this illegal shooting and murder of yet another innocent black man. You CAN’T PROVE that the perp actually had a knife.

Where’s the audio?? I’ll bet on the audio, the cop threatened to shoot the perp’s mom if he didn’t come out, kneel on the ground in some sort of perverse active of black submission to a white police officer, and the noble black son just HAD to defend his mom, and the honor of all abused black people, from that racist cop.

This is just another murder of an innocent black man, because he’s black, in cold blood, by a cop, because he or she is a racist cop, out to shoot a “n**ger”.

Black lives matter!

Black lives matter!

Black lies matter!

Democrat lies matter!

Democrat elections matter!

Democrat election campaign contributions matter!!

Democrat power matters!!!

Democrat ice cream matters!

Nancy Pelosi’s ice cream matters!!

/sarc 🙄😫🤬

(Did I cover all of the Communist Democrats and Communist BLM’s routine arguments? Let the riots commence! Oh, and 1861.v2, as well!)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

