Democrats have made many false promises to Latinos going back to 60s. For over half a century of loyalty to Democrats what did it get them? Are there any huge Latino leaders of Democratic Party? Did Hollywood give them leading roles, even spots in commercials? Nope. They were hoodwinked bambozelled for too long. Trump is making big gains with these folks because of their conservative values but also great opportunity to set up for future and build majority support for conservatives among Latinos. This is a diverse group of folks so can’t treat them all the same: immigrants, 1st generation, 2nd generation… Mexicans, Cubans, Puerto Rican’s, Central Americans.

Wouldn’t it be awesome if the largest and fastest growing minority population went right? Democrats would shard themselves. This year Latinos will help win AZ, NV, TX, FL. In future they could flip CA.

Americans for Trump!

