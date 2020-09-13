https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516246-watch-live-trump-holds-first-indoor-rally-in-months-in-nevada

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE is set to appear at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada on Sunday night, marking his first indoor rally in months since the coronavirus pandemic first hit the United States.

The plans for the event to be indoors has sparked criticism, and local officials have sent warnings to the host of the event because it violates state rules prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people during the pandemic.

The Trump campaign has hit back, however, arguing the event is justified.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told reporters.

Masks will be handed out to rallygoers, though they will not be required to wear them.

Trump is set to take the stage at 10 p.m. E.T.

You can watch the rally live in the video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

