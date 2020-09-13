http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ANIcK_UBWAg/
The Minnesota Vikings used a portion of their pregame ceremony to pay tribute to George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed in a police-involved incident in May, and honor his family.
Vikings players stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the goal line as the public address announcer spoke about Floyd, with his family attendance.
Powerful pregame moment as the Vikings honor & pay tribute to #GeorgeFloyd. Floyd’s family in attendance here at USBS pic.twitter.com/0qM4sAQvRh
— Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) September 13, 2020
The NFL’s ratings took an enormous hit during their opening game on Thursday night. The numbers were down over 16% from last year, and were the lowest opening night numbers the league has seen in 10 years.