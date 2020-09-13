https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/watch-viral-video-shows-man-destroying-trump-2020-merchandise-display/

We have no idea where the video is from or when, but wow. “Another peaceful protester” in action (language warning):

Coming soon to a Trump ad near you, and rightfully so:

These Trump 2020 ads just make themselves — TrippyLibertyॐ (15 Days to Flatten the Curve) (@TrippyLiberty) September 13, 2020

When someone is shooting themselves in the feet, let them?

For a political group that hates guns so much. They sure do like to shoot themselves in the feet. — 𝐆𝔯𝐞𝔤🏳️‍🌈 (@GregoryEck) September 13, 2020

So, will this guy be charged with a hate crime? There’s precedent for it, as we told you:

Delaware women who stole 7-year-old boy’s MAGA hat charged with felony hate crimes https://t.co/M6OihvrwBZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 9, 2020

On both sides of the spectrum, actually:

Two Californians charged with hate crime for painting over Black Lives Matter mural on Independence Day https://t.co/CeKl1fYMnV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 7, 2020

