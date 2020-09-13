https://nationalfile.com/fauci-im-taking-vitamin-d-supplements-to-help-prevent-covid-a-gram-of-vitamin-c-would-be-fine/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, appeared in an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, and claimed that he is “taking vitamin D supplements” to help prevent COVID-19, and suggested “a gram” of vitamin C “would be fine” to help prevent the disease.

In a wide ranging discussion where Fauci dictated how children must be forced to wear masks and socially isolate in school, what sports must shut down, who will be allowed to get a vaccine first, and what can be done to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on a personal level.

Specifically, Fauci suggested vitamin C and D supplements to maintain a healthy immune system and help fend off the virus, especially if an individual is already deficient in vitamin D. He also said that he takes vitamin D supplements with COVID-19 prevention in mind, as he is typically deficient.

“If you’re deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection. I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements,” said Fauci. “The other vitamin that people take is vitamin C because it’s a good antioxidant, so if people want to take a gram or so of vitamin C, that would be fine.”

Despite Fauci’s assurance that vitamin C can help promote good health during the pandemic, early during the pandemic a health spa offering intravenous vitamin C was raided by the FBI and accused of promoting quackery.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) own a financial stake in the Bill Gates-funded Moderna Coronavirus vaccine, raising big questions about the supposed impartiality of the federal government’s policy decisions during the Coronavirus outbreak. NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, a financial ally of Bill Gates whose institute partnered on the Moderna vaccine and is part of NIH, has been critical of Hydroxychloroquine and the FBI even raided a health spa serving intravenous vitamin C, which are competitors to a vaccine. “We do have some particular stake in the intellectual property” for the Moderna vaccine stated Francis Collins, the director of NIH, in a revelatory recent Economic Club panel discussion. “One of the vaccines– the one that’s furthest along– what started, actually, at the federal government in our own Vaccine Research Center at NIH– then worked with a biotechnology company called Moderna to get to where we are now, with very impressive Phase I results and getting ready to go into a large-scale trial as early as July. That one, of course, we do have some particular stake in the intellectual property. Others, though, come from companies who’ve invested their efforts into getting them to the point where they might now be ready for a trial,” Collins stated.

Interestingly, vitamins C and D are also part of the COVID-19 prophylactic treatment regimen currently being tested that also involves zinc and hydroxychloroquine.

A study began in June of this year specifically measuring how hydroxychloroquine works at preventing symptoms of the disease when aided by vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. The study is expected to conclude next year.

Fauci also claimed that COVID-19, and the accompanying restrictions, will be in place until at least the second half of 2021, when everyone will have finally been vaccinated.

