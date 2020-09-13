https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/516207-will-democrats-use-the-nuclear-option-to-blow-up-the-election

Imagine waking up the morning after November’s presidential election with an unclear result. Suppose that Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE fails to capture the popular vote by a wider margin than he did in 2016, and loses several states he carried that year. With a slim majority in states like Florida or Pennsylvania, he could still garner 270 electoral votes. Would the Democrats accept such an outcome? There is a substantial chance that Democratic-led state legislatures could effectively overturn the results of the election through a means available in the Constitution. This “nuclear option,” as I call it, has never been tried before but could bring the nation to its knees.

If there is a narrow Trump win in one or more Democratic-controlled states, or an otherwise contested result, there is a chance that the process would be completely taken out of the hands of voters. Recent precedent and a Constitutional technicality could result in a perfectly legal loophole where Trump wins the required number of states and yet Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Trump leans into foreign policy amid domestic disapproval MORE is sworn in on Inauguration Day.

Current tradition dictates states, and several districts in Nebraska and Maine, to send delegations to the Electoral College based on the local popular vote victor. However, our longstanding electoral mechanism can change. A landmark decision from the Supreme Court, Chiafalo v. Washington, determined that state legislatures can force their electors to vote in a certain manner. Further, Article Two of the Constitution allows for broad discretion by the states to appoint electors, and efforts such as the National Popular Vote Compact further chip away at the idea that a state will definitely send electors to Washington who reflect their state’s popular wishes.

Politicians at the state level could exert control over electors, ultimately undermining the will of the voters in their own state — and impacting the election result on a national level. Take Minnesota as an example, where Trump only lost by about 40,000 votes in 2016. If the president scores a narrow victory in the state this year, he could still lose the state’s electoral votes. Minnesota’s bicameral legislature is split between the parties, but Democrats have a clear majority in the state House. A state legislature controlled by Democrats could send their own Electoral College delegation, regardless of the popular vote. Alternatively, if a state’s votes are contested, a state with a split legislature could end up sending no electors at all.

All of this spells political disaster. The Electoral College’s votes are counted by Congress on January 6. The Constitution lays out that if there is no winner of at least 270 electoral votes, the presidential election is thrown to the House, divided by state delegations of representatives. The election for vice president goes to the Senate. Since the Electoral College count comes after the new Congress convenes on January 3, the party in control of Congress could determine the fate of the White House.

Some Democrats are already meeting to wargame what exactly might happen should Trump win in November by a slim margin. Leaked strategy sessions suggest that Democrats don’t trust voters, under our current electoral system, to select the president. During one discussion, former Hillary Clinton 2016 Chair John Podesta, role-playing Biden, called for governors to send their own slates of electors in states Trump won narrowly. Podesta’s comments reflect Clinton’s recent comments that Biden should not concede the election “under any circumstances.”

Wargaming scenarios also tie in questions such as the possible role of the military. One doesn’t have to have a crystal ball to see how recent anonymous-sourced articles regarding Trump allegedly demeaning service members may be an attempt to shift the needle in case of an unclear result. Should Democrats attempt to nullify a national election through such a nuclear option, it would mark the largest political crisis since the Civil War. For all of the traditions Trump has been accused of breaking, none would be remotely close to what would amount to a coup.

Watch this space: The Democrats have their fingers on the button to destroy one of the pillars of American democracy. In 2013, Democrats destroyed the judicial filibuster, that year’s “nuclear option,” to force Obama nominees through. Then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Democrats would regret it sooner than they thought. Four years later, Republicans used the same tactic to seat Neil Gorsuch. Democrats are playing with fire and, much like in 2013, both their party and the United States will only suffer for exchanging democratic norms by pressing the button.

Kristin Tate is a libertarian author and an analyst for Young Americans for Liberty. She is a Robert Novak journalism fellow at the Fund for American Studies. Her newest book is “The Liberal Invasion of Red State America.”

