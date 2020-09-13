https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-hope-they-die-blm-protesters-block-hospital-entrance-after-two-la-sheriffs-deputies-ambushed

After two Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds upon being ambushed while sitting in their patrol vehicle on Saturday, alleged Black Lives Matters protesters stormed the hospital where the officers were transported to for emergency surgery.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, protesters attempted to block the entrance and exit of the hospital. Protesters also shouted that they hoped the injured officers died.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the agency said.

Video taken from outside the hospital showed one protester tell law enforcement officers standing guard outside the hospital, “I hope they f***ing die,” referring to the injured officers.

(Content Warning: The following videos contains strong language):

Other video taken from outside the hospital showed the alleged BLM activists berate the officers who guarded the hospital’s perimeter.

The activists told the officers, “you’re next” and “y’all gonna die one by one.”

“Y’all ain’t s***. F*** that b***h,” one activist is heard saying.

(Content Warning: The following video contains strong language):

One witness told KABC-TV that he heard the protesters say “death to the police” and “kill the police.”

That same witness also told the news outlet that he saw the protesters attempt to breach the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said police arrested two individuals, including one member of the press.

After deputies issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate. During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest. The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, responded by condemning the protesters.

“There’s no place in civilized society for anybody to draw an arm and to shoot our law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line. And I won’t ever let a couple voices that not only are uncalled for, but it’s abhorrent to say something like that when we have two deputies in grave condition,” Garcetti said Sunday on CNN.

