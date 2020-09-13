https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-want-a-hero-this-guys-a-damn-hero/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Timestamped to begin at 6:53 as President Trump begins the heroic story
Delta Force member rescues 75 soldiers from ISIS — Receives Medal of Honor at WH
President Trump presents the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major Thomas Payne, the first living Delta Force member to receive the award. Payne helped rescue 75 hostages in Iraq from ISIS — 20 terrorists were killed.