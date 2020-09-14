https://www.theepochtimes.com/100000-reward-offered-in-ambush-of-2-la-deputies_3499411.html

An eyewitness to the ambush attack on two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies mocked the wounded officials and laughed that they were “aired out,” according to a video that was posted after the incident. It comes as sheriff’s officials offered $100,000 for a reward in the case.

“Them [expletive] just got aired out. They just bust on them [eexpletive], cuz. That’s crazy,” the man, wearing a yellow hoodie, is seen saying in a video that was posted on Twitter. “Somebody bust on the police,” he said, adding: “Two sheriffs shot in the face. They trippin’. It’s going up in Compton.”

“Somebody ran up on the corner and bust on their [expletive], right through the window, in the fact … It’s a wrap,” he said of the apparent attack.

The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery Saturday evening, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a late-night news conference.

Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago, he said. “They performed in an admirable fashion in spite of grave adversity,” Villanueva said Sunday during a conversation with local religious leaders. “God bless them, it looks like they’re going to be able to recover.”

Meanwhile, the search for the gunman continued. Sheriff’s officials announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Capt. Kent Wegener said Saturday that officers were blanketing the area in search of the suspect seen on the video opening fire with a pistol.

The video can be viewed below (WARNING: foul language):

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

