Authorities in Chicago said that 12 people were shot and killed and 42 people were injured in shootings over the weekend in the latest outburst of citywide violence.

Officials told the Chicago Sun-Times that the murder victims were between the ages of 27 and 86 years old, and the youngest person to be wounded was 17.

In one instance on Sunday, a 35-year-old man died and three others were wounded after a shooting in Englewood, officials told WGN-TV.

“I live on the second floor, his mother lives on the first floor,” a neighbor, Rochelle Henley, told the station. “I ran out, ran across the street, and I saw him on the porch over there laying on his stomach not moving; blood was coming from everywhere.”

Henley said her nephew, Jerome Hawkins, was killed, while she added that he wasn’t involved in any criminal activity.

“He was crossing the street to get a pop from his uncle and he got caught in the crossfire,” Henley said.

Overall, seven people were shot and killed on Saturday, and four were gunned down on Sunday, officials said. One person was shot and killed early on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Sunday during a domestic argument. A woman was arrested at the scene of the incident, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that community policing is needed to reduce crime in the city.

“If Chicago is going to be a safer city, reducing violent crime to historical lows, it will be because of community policing,” Brown said, without elaborating, according to ABC7.

