A 77-year-old veteran who owns a Texas gun store refused to stand down even when one of four armed intruders pressed a gun into the back of his skull.

What are the details?

According to KDFW-TV, Mike Brown — owner of Mike’s Gun Room in Richardson, Texas — was working on Thursday when four bold-as-brass masked and armed intruders entered his shop in the middle of the afternoon.

Brown was in the store by himself when the men entered and attempted to rob him.

The former Marine and Vietnam veteran told the station that the intruders forced him behind the counter and to the floor, where one of them put a gun to the back of his head.

According to KTVT-TV, the intruders reportedly stole at least 50 weapons.

Brown was apparently struck with a moment of inspiration and told the intruders that he had a heart condition and needed his medication.

“I’ve got a heart medication and I’ve got to get my pills,” he recalled.

According to KDFW, “As the men walked away [after taking the guns], Brown retrieved his gun, then shot when one of the men allegedly turned back toward him.”

“I told him to stop,” Brown recalled. “He turned around and I saw he had one handgun in his hand when he turned around.”

Brown said he shot the suspect in the shoulder. The suspect’s accomplices reportedly left him there and fled the scene with the stolen weapons.

The suspect was hospitalized and is in custody. Authorities are still seeking three other suspects in connection with the robbery and are concerned about what the three suspects might do with the horde of ill-gotten weapons.

ATF Dallas Field Division spokesperson Sara Able told KTVT, “I would not say it’s very common during the day like the situation here.”

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Those with any information on the case can call (888) ATF-TIPS.

She added that the guns are “known to end up in the hands of those who commit violent crimes.”

Brown’s advice to the intruders? “Don’t come back, I’ve got more ammo.”

