Maryland authorities stated that an 80-year-old woman was out for a morning walk before she was randomly attacked by a male with a knife.

Traquan Malik Waller, 20, was identified as the suspect in the slashing incident. Officials told Fox6 in Washington that he allegedly slashed her neck at around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.

The incident occurred when she was walking in Columbia, Maryland, on a trail.

Authorities told the station that Waller doesn’t have an address, and they added there was no known motive for the attack.

Investigators said Waller didn’t take anything from the woman and didn’t say anything to her before the attack. Authorities detained him and took him to the hospital. They added that he’ll be taken to the Howard County Detention Center upon release from the medical facility.

The victim, who was not identified, walked back to the senior living facility before another resident called 911, police said.

She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma and is expected to survive.

Waller was charged with assault, attempted murder, and reckless endangerment, officials said.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information on the attack to call (410) 313-STOP.

Other details about the case were not released by police.

