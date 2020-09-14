http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ifaNJQcA0xw/

Co-host Sunny Hostin claimed on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s campaign was “manufacturing” a false narrative that Black Lives Matter protests were violent.

Addressing two Los Angeles County deputies being shot in Compton, Hostin said, “I want to say that there’s no place for people to go and shoot officers that are sitting in their cars. My heart goes out to their families and their friends. I was so horrified to hear about that. I have so many officers in my family, and that are friends of mine.”

She continued, “You know, my understanding is that according to a new Fox News poll, more voters classified BLM protests as riots rather than protests. That’s scary because it’s feeding into the narrative that the Trump campaign has been putting out there. If you really look at the facts, 93% of protests are nonviolent, nonviolent. And, in fact, when Trump has put in force, has put in federal enforcement, out of those 93%, the violence ratchets up, right. So more than 5% of the protests that are linked to the Black Lives Matter movement was met by force by authorities compared to 1% of other sorts of demonstrations like COVID protests or protests about being unhappy about not being able to, you know, go to the barbershop. So this is manufactured by the Trump campaign. I just wish that people understood that and knew that, and just looked up the real facts about protests in this country.”

