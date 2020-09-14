https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/14/after-attempted-assassination-on-deputies-biden-pushes-assault-weapon-ban/

Fox News reports “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called for gun control less than 24 hours after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were critically wounded in Compton after a gunman opened fire on their squad car in an apparent ambush.”

The two LA County deputies were shot in the head and wounded by a suspect who “opened fire without warning or provocation,” authorities said.

Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020

“Weapons of war have no place in our communities,” the former Vice President tweeted. “We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Biden called the shooting “unconscionable” and for the suspect to be brought to justice, while President Trump called for a “fast trial” with the possibility of the death penalty on Sunday.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

“Animals that must be hit hard!” Trump tweeted, referring to criminals who target law enforcement.

“If [the deputies] die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!” Trump later wrote.

The president continued to attack his Democratic rival on Sunday, calling for tougher criminal sentencing guidelines and faster courts.

At a roundtable campaign event in Las Vegas on Sunday, Trump expressed strong support for “law and order” and criticized his opponent for being weak on crime.

“He’s not strong for law and order and everybody knows that,” Trump said of Biden during at a “Latinos for Trump” event. “When you see a scene like happened just last night in California with the two police people – a woman, a man – shot at stone cold short range.”

The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago. Both underwent surgery Saturday evening and were listed as in “critical” condition. A manhunt for the suspect was still underway on Sunday.

