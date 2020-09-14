https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-durham-robert-mueller-leaks-investigation/2020/09/14/id/986898

The investigators putting together the Durham Report have not leaked information everyone involved are professionals, unlike those who worked on the Mueller Report, Retired Harvard University Law Professor told Newsmax TV.

“Durham is a real law enforcement official who doesn’t leak or allow for leaks to come out of his operation,” Dershowitz told Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “He’s doing it in a very professional way. On the other hand, the Mueller Report, which focused on a president of the United States, was rampant with leaks and speculation.

“We found out about tweets and messages involving FBI agents saying ‘We need an insurance policy to make sure that Trump doesn’t become president,’ and that FBI agent was on the Mueller team until he was ultimately fired,” Dershowitz said.

Now, Dershowitz hopes the Durham Report will include new information about Mueller investigators possibly getting rid of key information.

“So, I’m hoping that the Durham Report really covers everything,” Dershowitz said. “It should also cover the newly disclosed information that some of the Mueller investigators and maybe lawyers erased materials from their phones pending an investigation.

Dershowitz added, “No government phones should ever be erased. No government should ever be allowed to destroy evidence when there’s a pending investigation. If a private citizen does it, it’s called obstruction of justice and certainly, no official should ever be allowed to do it.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

