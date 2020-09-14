http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7WnmRSsWfUo/

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Democratic Party’s key impeachment witness, declared that he now is “absolutely a Never Trumper” in his first-ever television interview with NBC Nightly News.

WATCH: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman addresses President Trump’s suggestion that he is a “never Trumper.” Vindman tells @LesterHoltNBC that he was nonpartisan, but says now he is “absolutely a ‘never Trumper.'” More from the exclusive interview tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/aT5pf35qhS — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 14, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

LESTER HOLT: The president suggested you are a Never Trumper. Are you a Never Trumper? ALEXANDER VINDMAN: I joined this administration, the president’s team, well into the administration with the hopes of being able to do my job, with the hopes of being able to advance U.S. national security interests. I can say now that I am a Never Trumper. I was not a Never Trumper before. I was nonpartisan. Regardless of what administration, I would just try to do the best I could to advance national security interests, but I think as the president’s attacked and politicized me directly, and in taking a very sober view of where the president has taken this country—the divisions, catering to our adversaries, the undermining of our national security interests, that I am absolutely a Never Trumper.

